  • Communications Manager

    Requisition # 2019-11270
    Date Posted 5 days ago(12/13/2019 10:43 AM)
    Department
    Center for Info Tech Policy
    Category
    Communications and Public Relations
    Full-Time / Part-Time
    Full-Time

    • Overview

    The Communications Manager at the Center for Information Technology Policy (CITP) serves as a primary provider of a range of written and editorial outputs aimed at public audiences and develops CITP’s content strategy. This position plays a key role in furthering the strategic vision of CITP through writing, editing and managing the center’s website and blog Freedom to Tinker, and providing writing and editorial support for other CITP publications and podcasts.

     

    The Communications Manager will work closely with faculty, post-doctoral researchers, CITP Fellows, graduate students, and staff. This position will lead CITP’s communications efforts by also overseeing other communications outputs including graphics, photography, videos, podcasts, websites, blogs, and more, which will require partnership with internal communications groups at Princeton and, at times, external freelance specialists. 

     

    This is a two year term position with possibility of renewal.

    Responsibilities

    Writing and Content Strategy Development Lead

     

    • Produce written content aimed at public audiences: Collaborate with CITP’s world class researchers to translate technology policy results into real world impact.
      • This includes leading all content development work for CITP including its website, blog, podcast, social media sites, weekly e-newsletters, posters and publications. This position will also be responsible for writing the content and designing publicity materials for the Technology and Society certificate program.
    • Lead developer of CITP’s content strategy:
      • Evaluate the center’s inventory of existing content. Benchmark peer websites, newsletters, printed materials and social media. Create workflows that efficiently harness other internal research and policy content generated at CITP.

     

    Editorial Lead

     

    • Managing editor of CITP’s blog Freedom to Tinker (about 200,000 unique visits per month from tech policy though leaders).
    • Provide editorial and content support for CITP’s new podcast led by CITP’s founding director Ed Felten
    • Other editorial responsibilities: The writer will edit CITP’s internal work while closely collaborating with the center’s faculty, staff and resident researchers and students. This includes providing feedback on drafts and final outputs, line editing, copyediting, and proofing.

     

    Management and Outreach

     

    • Manage CITP’s communication strategy to make CITP’s research and policy work widely accessible to students, policy makers, media and peer researchers. This includes managing CITP’s social media strategy and disseminating news about CITP’s research and policy work in a timely manner.
    • Manage CITP’s external public relations portfolio and engage with the media.
    • Manage and direct the work of external writers, graphic artists, web specialists and photographers.

     

    Qualifications

    Required: 

     

    · Strong writing and editorial skills; ability to understand and translate technology policy work to broad audiences (interviewed candidates will be asked to provide a portfolio of their work).

     

    · Demonstrated ability to write about technology policy is a plus, but ability and willingness to learn about CITP’s domain expertise is a must.

     

    · Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to manage the work of external writers, graphic artists, web specialists and photographers.

     

    Preferred qualifications:

     

    Either a background as a reporter doing long-form stories in technology and engineering related disciplines or writing and editing for a scholarly publishing organization. Excellent grasp of the evolving media environment, including new media. Blogging and working with multimedia is a plus. A demonstrated ability to work with photographers or artists to illustrate stories is a plus.

     

    Princeton University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. EEO IS THE LAW

    Salary Grade

    ADM, 050

    Standard Weekly Hours

    36.25

    Eligible for Overtime

    No

    Benefits Eligible

    Yes

    Essential Services Personnel (see policy for detail)

    No

    Estimated Appointment End Date

    2/1/2022

    Comments Related to End Date

    With the possibility of renewal.

    Physical Capacity Exam Required

    No

    Valid Driver’s License Required

    No

    Options

    Sorry the Share function is not working properly at this moment. Please refresh the page and try again later.
    Share on your newsfeed

    Connect With Us!

    Join our Talent Network to receive updates about working at Princeton.

    Princeton University job offers are contingent upon the candidate’s successful completion of a background check, reference checks, and pre-employment screening, as applicable. The type and extent of background check, reference checks, and pre-employment screening may vary depending on the requirements and/or functions of the job and the candidate’s current employment status with Princeton University.


    If you have questions or comments regarding the iCIMS Privacy Policy or iCIMS FAQs, please contact accounts@icims.com.


    Go to our careers site.