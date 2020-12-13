The Communications Manager at the Center for Information Technology Policy (CITP) serves as a primary provider of a range of written and editorial outputs aimed at public audiences and develops CITP’s content strategy. This position plays a key role in furthering the strategic vision of CITP through writing, editing and managing the center’s website and blog Freedom to Tinker, and providing writing and editorial support for other CITP publications and podcasts.

The Communications Manager will work closely with faculty, post-doctoral researchers, CITP Fellows, graduate students, and staff. This position will lead CITP’s communications efforts by also overseeing other communications outputs including graphics, photography, videos, podcasts, websites, blogs, and more, which will require partnership with internal communications groups at Princeton and, at times, external freelance specialists.

This is a two year term position with possibility of renewal.