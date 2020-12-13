The Communications Manager at the Center for Information Technology Policy (CITP) serves as a primary provider of a range of written and editorial outputs aimed at public audiences and develops CITP’s content strategy. This position plays a key role in furthering the strategic vision of CITP through writing, editing and managing the center’s website and blog Freedom to Tinker, and providing writing and editorial support for other CITP publications and podcasts.
The Communications Manager will work closely with faculty, post-doctoral researchers, CITP Fellows, graduate students, and staff. This position will lead CITP’s communications efforts by also overseeing other communications outputs including graphics, photography, videos, podcasts, websites, blogs, and more, which will require partnership with internal communications groups at Princeton and, at times, external freelance specialists.
This is a two year term position with possibility of renewal.
Writing and Content Strategy Development Lead
Editorial Lead
Management and Outreach
Required:
· Strong writing and editorial skills; ability to understand and translate technology policy work to broad audiences (interviewed candidates will be asked to provide a portfolio of their work).
· Demonstrated ability to write about technology policy is a plus, but ability and willingness to learn about CITP’s domain expertise is a must.
· Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to manage the work of external writers, graphic artists, web specialists and photographers.
Preferred qualifications:
Either a background as a reporter doing long-form stories in technology and engineering related disciplines or writing and editing for a scholarly publishing organization. Excellent grasp of the evolving media environment, including new media. Blogging and working with multimedia is a plus. A demonstrated ability to work with photographers or artists to illustrate stories is a plus.
Princeton University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. EEO IS THE LAW